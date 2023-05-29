STURGIS, S.D. — Memorial Day, a day dedicated to honoring fallen soldiers, has been observed as an official federal holiday since 1970. Just a few years after, the Black Hills National Cemetery was established, becoming a significant site for Memorial Day ceremonies.
Terry Corkins, the Director of the Black Hills National Cemetery, emphasized the daily reverence shown at the cemetery.
However, he emphasized the significance of Memorial Day, stating, "Every day is like Memorial Day to us. But Memorial Day is a special day where everyone gathers and pays respect to those that have, you know, given the ultimate sacrifice. So we live so we have the freedoms we have today."
On this Memorial Day, families, friends, and community members of the fallen gathered at the cemetery to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The somber occasion included a wreath-laying ceremony, attended by over 500 people.
Reflecting on the turnout, an attendee expressed admiration for the community's dedication, saying, "It's quite an honorable moment to see how many people come out and, you know, visit on this day when they very well could be just having their backyard barbecues, but they come to pay their respects."
During Memorial Day weekend, the Black Hills National Cemetery becomes a destination for tens of thousands of visitors who seek to pay their respects to the brave men and women laid to rest there. The local community plays a vital role in ensuring these ceremonies take place, with organizations such as the VFW, American Legion, and Honor Guards performing services for veterans on a daily basis.
As the nation commemorates Memorial Day, the Black Hills National Cemetery stands as a testament to the sacrifice and valor of those who have served, reminding us of the importance of honoring their memory.