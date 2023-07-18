Black Hills Harley-Davidson is getting geared up for its Rally at Exit-55. They've been getting ready for the influx of vendors, visitors, and shoppers.
Preparations started just a few weeks after the close of last year's rally, including an expansion of the vendor area.
Al Rieman, director of operations at Black Hills Harley-Davidson said, “We’ve got a change in the layout of our lot which has allowed us to bring in more vendors, to bring in more of the top tier people and give them the room they need to really show off their product and install their product. You can see it here, get it put on here and take it home from here.”
The increase in space is allowing Black Hills Harley to expand its services through the Sturgis Rally. They'll begin their pre-rally sales the weekend before the rally, bringing in customers from here and around the country.