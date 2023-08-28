RAPID CITY, S.D. – Black Hills Federal Credit Union (BHFCU) decided to take a first hand approach to helping out schools this year in the region. BHFCU has made a donation of $22,000 in funds and 23,300 school supplies to support 80 local schools and organizations.
BHFCU's School Support Drive program is designed to provide financial aid to schools and organizations, ensuring a strong start to the academic year. This year, BHFCU revamped the initiative in response to feedback from schools, adapting to their changing needs.
“This year’s new format put power in the hands of educators,” explained Heidi Bulman, Senior Community Development Officer. “With our monetary donations, they will be able to find solutions unique to the needs of their students.”
From improving recess equipment to supplying headphones and software licenses, BHFCU is empowering schools to tailor their resources to their students' requirements. Educators will have the flexibility to procure and allocate essential supplies, subscriptions and services that best suit their students.
“With the prices of goods rising, the additional cost to prepare a child for the new school year falls more heavily on some families than others,” Bulman said. “We couldn’t do it alone. Each year, the generosity and excitement of local businesses give us renewed energy to keep the effort going.”
The credit union's ability to support this initiative comes from donations by members, the local community, and businesses across the state. BHFCU's staff actively participates in internal events, including caramel roll sales and online auctions with items donated by local businesses, to raise funds.
“We’re working with school districts in the communities we serve to help reduce the financial burden felt by families,” said Holli Edwards, BHFCU Vice President Marketing. “At the same time, we also want to ensure educators have the tools they need to fully engage students in classroom activities.”