RAPID CITY, S.D. – It seems only appropriate that Aug 11 is 811 Day. Black Hills Energy is reminding people to call that number before digging on their property.
Digging in your yard without knowing where utilities are buried could risk anything from service interruptions to serious injury or death. Calling 811 can prevent that.
Eric Nelson, substation maintenance manager for Black Hills Energy said, “Some projects could include a mailbox that you’re installing – could be a new tree that you’re planting with your family, maybe a new garden. Any sort of work that you’re doing where you’re breaking into your lawn or digging anything around your property, it’s really important to call.”
Nelson says utility workers typically arrive two business days after a call and will mark off where any utilities are buried so people can work safely.
You can also utilize the 811 service online at the Call 811 website.