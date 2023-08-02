RAPID CITY, S.D. – Black Hills Corporation released this year’s sustainability report, highlighting the company’s progress towards meeting its climate goals over the last two decades.
The company has worked to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions in the wake of global climate change. Michael Pogany, general manager of operations at Black Hills Energy, said, “We’ve reduced our greenhouse gas intensity emissions almost 33 percent since 2005, and we’re well on-path to meeting a 40 percent reduction by 2030. Further, we’re also on target for a 70 percent reduction of emissions by 2040.”
Black Hills Energy has made high-profile investments in solar and wind energy generation in recent years as part of its renewable-ready program. Pogany says coal and natural gas remain more reliable overall but more power will be generated from renewables as technology improves. He added, “As we see the availability of solar and wind, and as those costs come down and become more reliable, we are integrating them into our mix. As of last year, about 25 percent of our energy capacity came from renewable energy.” He says by 2030 half of their energy capacity will come from renewables.
Large customers like Monument Health and the City of Rapid City utilize much of the renewable energy currently generated by solar and wind farms but Pogany says they are working to expand that availability. He said, “Later this year – early next year, there’s a solar facility in southwestern South Dakota that will be providing solar energy to our Black Hills Power customers and that will be power that will be utilized for all customers.”
The report also highlighted the company’s charitable donations, economic impact, and programs and rebates offered to help consumers switch to energy-efficient appliances.