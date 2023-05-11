RAPID CITY, S.D. - Every year, school supplies get more and more expensive, and supplies lists get longer. As a project for her sociology class, Amanda Sparvell, a student at Black Hills State University, is helping to relieve that problem for some students in Rapid City. To do so, Sparvell has set up a school supply drive for students at East Middle School.
"I decided that it would be a great idea to get the community involved, share awareness of the poverty in schools, and help tackle that school supply list," said Sparvell.
Many families have a hard time affording the necessary supplies for their kids each year. When kids are worried about having the right materials, it can be hard for them to focus on doing well in school or even having the materials to complete an assignment.
Sparvell shared her experience, "I know as a parent that every year the schools, the supply list gets longer. Things cost more. The extra little things that they need. It takes up time. It takes up money that's not there."
The drop-off location for the school supply drive will be located at the security desk at the BHSU campus in Rapid City through June 5th.