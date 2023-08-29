SPEARFISH, S.D. - The Black Hills State University Scholarship Gala, sponsored by First Interstate Bank, raised a record $229,500 for academic scholarships at the annual event hosted by University Advancement on Aug. 19. The live drive portion of the event contributed $161,000 to the total.
Steve Meeker, vice president for University Advancement, praised this year's success. "We'd like to thank all of the auction donors and those who came to the gala to support the event. We owe a special thanks to First Interstate Bank and Pioneer Bank as they both are very important to our success."
Miles and Lisa Beacom received the Difference Maker Award this year. In 2022, Miles Beacom, CEO of Premier Bankcard, and his wife, Lisa, donated $5 million to BHSU athletics, marking the largest cash gift in the university's history. The Yellow Jacket Foundation and the Beacoms have introduced a $5 million matching gift program for women's athletics at BHSU. The Beacoms will match donations up to $2 million, which will be used for women's athletics endowments. The Beacoms' daughter, Ashlee, played on the Yellow Jacket women's basketball team from 2017-2022. The Beacom family's total giving to BHSU now exceeds $6.2 million.
The 2024 BHSU Scholarship Gala is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17.