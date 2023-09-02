RAPID CITY, S.D. - Enhancements to Rapid City's Art Alley have improved the scenery, but it's what you don't see that adds to the beauty. A ribbon cutting in art alley was held Friday afternoon recognizing the completion of moving utility lines underground.
Black Hills Energy, alongside the Rapid City Arts Council, were onsite to celebrate the work of Black Hills Energy's Downtown Alley Project, which started in 2020. Not only does the absence of the overhead lines add to the beauty, but also gives artist more room to work.
Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council Jacqui Dietrich says, "Creating a space where artists really want to work is something that we really care about. So this is a great first step and really creating a canvas that artists can really feel proud to be creating their artwork in."
Black Hills Energy says we will continue to see alley electric and communication lines moved underground. This not only adds to the downtown aesthetic, but increases reliability.
BHE General Manager of Operations Michael Pogany says, "Putting our lines underground can have a positive impact on reliability. As you know, in South Dakota, we have pretty harsh winters. Sometimes the wind blows pretty strong underground utilities are less susceptible to wind or winter effects."
The Rapid City Arts Council is partnered with the city for issuing permits to artists for Art Alley. Any artist interested is encouraged to stop by the Dahl Arts Center.