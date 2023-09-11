STURGIS, S.D. – After artifacts were uncovered across the road from Fort Meade in Sturgis, the Bear Butte Creek Historic Preserve has returned for another dig, hoping to shine a light further on one particular group associated with the area.
Fort Meade first opened in 1878 where it remained as an active military post until 1944. For Archaeologist Dr. Linea Sundstrom and her team of volunteers participating in the dig, their interest lies in what is buried just across the street.
It was there where more than 100 years ago, a very important group of women called it home.
"Officer's wives wrote their memoirs, but the laundresses that lived at the peripheries of these cavalry posts– we do not really know a lot about them," Dr. Sundstrom said, who also serves as the director of the project. "So part of our goal here is just to see what we can learn about how they lived, what their standard of living was like, what kind of activities they were doing, and so forth."
Laundresses, as the title implies, were women in charge of laundering, or cleaning clothes and linens used on the base. And for the second year in a row, the Bear Butte Creek Historic Preserve has returned to the area dubbed "Soap Suds Row" as they search for historic artifacts they hope will further tell the story of a group of women stationed just outside the main campus.
Laundresses were typically women who were connected to soldiers stationed at the fort through marriage or family. The name Soap Suds Row derives from the main jobs women had, which included making detergent from animal bones and cleaning uniforms for the men. "They had to have clean and sanitary uniforms so that they did not get sick," Dr. Sundstrom added. "And also just for morale purpose is to have something clean to wear. There was a post hospital and these women probably were laundering the materials from the hospital and keeping that sanitized and so forth."
Past artifacts unearthed in the area include horseshoes, buttons, dishware, animal bones, and more allowing Dr. Sundstrom and her team to get a better picture of how life looked.
"It is kind of almost like a time capsule– it is very specific to the family that was here and it is very specific in the time period that it represents."