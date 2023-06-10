RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Barre Forte fitness center in Rapid City is looking for a new owner.
The owner of Barre Forte, Heidi Pullman, posted the following on Friday:
"I started Barre Forte Rapid City almost 5 years ago with a goal to bring our signature barre format to Rapid City and create an amazing community that feels like family. I’m so proud to say that we reached that goal together. Thank you so much for being a part of it!
Barre Forte has had several years of success and the journey has been amazing.
I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what’s next for our wonderful little studio. I’m sad to say that this soul searching has led me to the difficult decision that it’s time for me to move on.
However, I don’t want our amazing community to end! I would love to find someone who has a passion for people and fitness to carry on the Barre Forte legacy.
Please help me spread the word so we can find that perfect person and keep the burn going! I’d love to stay on as an instructor so I can still see you all on a weekly basis. I’m just ready for a little more freedom to travel and pursue new things.
Nothing is changing immediately! I still have a lease through the end of 2023. I just wanted to start the process of finding our new Barre Boss with plenty of time to spare. Maybe it’s you?
Reach out to me with any and all questions. You can respond to this email, message me on social media or call/text 605-390-4683."
To learn more about Barre Forte, you can visit their website HERE.