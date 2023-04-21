BOX ELDER, S.D. - The month of April celebrates the Month of the Military Child, and the Douglas School District made sure to participate with a bagel drive-thru at Vandenberg Elementary in Box Elder.
The drive-thru started bright and early Friday just before 7:30 a.m. and carried on until 8 a.m. Friday morning. Parents and students each received a free bagel from Black Hills Bagels. Families, students, staff, and volunteers who participated wore purple, a color that encompasses all branches of the military.
The event focused on celebrating and raising awareness for children who come from military families.
"We decided we wanted to do something to celebrate all of our families who are serving in the military, along with just bringing awareness to the fact 40% of our student population is military connected in some way. Approximately 70% of all of the military kids associated with Ellsworth Air Force Base attend Douglas schools. It makes up a significant portion of our population," said Kevin Case, Douglas School District superintendent.
With a significant military presence in the Douglas Schools, it's important to understand why raising awareness is so meaningful to the community.
"We need to have awareness of a significant portion of our population as military students from military connected families," explained Case. "Those families have given a lot of sacrifices. They move a lot. And we just want to make sure that there's an awareness of how important they are to our population. I think we just want to bring awareness to the fact that a lot of our students are military impacted and that we have a lot of programs here to support our military students, making sure that they feel like they're comfortable when they come to school because they transition schools a lot. We want to make sure that everyone's aware of the sacrifices they make. I think just awareness is important. Understanding that all of our military children, they have different experiences. Embracing diversity is important as far as making sure that we understand that students come to us with many different experiences. Embracing all of our kids is important."
The bagels were a huge hit amongst students and parents alike, even with the windy and cold weather.
"I think today's event went great, other than the fact that it was felt like a polar zone out there," said Case. "All of the people that got bagels really appreciated it and I was impressed with how many of our families and parents, as they came through, had on purple or the ones that said, 'Oh, I forgot I was supposed to wear purple today!' It's been publicized well and our parents received it well so it's been a great day."