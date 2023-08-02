BLACK HAWK, S.D. - As the new academic year approaches, Black Hawk Elementary School held its annual 'Kindergarten Roundup', a kindergarten screening process that holds great significance for both educators and incoming students, on Wednesday. Merideth Wald, a dedicated teacher at the school, sheds light on the purpose and benefits behind the event.
The purpose and benefits
Kindergarten screening, as Wald explains, serves as a unique opportunity for educators to connect with the soon-to-be kindergartners, "We hold kindergarten screening, we call it 'Kindergarten Roundup', every year. And the purpose behind it is just to give us a chance to meet those kindergartners before school starts and then for them to have some time to come and meet us and kind of see where they're going so it's not so scary and overwhelming that first day."
By meeting the children before the official school commencement, teachers aim to create a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere, reducing any anxieties and ensuring a smooth transition on the first day of school.
Besides giving new students a chance to meet their teachers and explore the school, kindergarten screenings give the chance for teachers to give careful consideration to the placement of students in suitable classrooms. The teachers, as a team, collectively evaluate each child's strengths and match them with a teacher who can best foster their development.
How the screening works
The process of registration for kindergarten began in the spring, allowing school administrators to get a head start on planning for the upcoming academic year. Parents were encouraged to register their children early, and the school's efficient office staff ensured that all necessary information was collected promptly.
The screening process itself is designed to assess basic skills and abilities, such as number and letter identification and counting skills. This valuable information helps teachers understand the individual needs and strengths of each child, enabling them to be better prepared to cater to the specific requirements of their future students and initiate learning activities from day one.
"They come in and we just go over some of the basics, number identification, letter identification, counting skills, just simple things that they might need to know when they come in. And then once we're done, we all sit down together as a team and we just figure out where we feel like they would best fit, what teacher we think they really relate with well," Wald explained. "We look at our strengths and see how we can use our strengths to help them and then we go from there."
The first day of school
The first day of school for Rapid City Area Schools, including Black Hawk Elementary, is Tuesday, August 22.
At Black Hawk Elementary School, the first day of kindergarten is thoughtfully organized to ease the transition for the little learners. Rather than having all kindergartners attend on the same day, they are split into small groups to begin their journey in a more intimate setting.
"The first day we split them up into smaller groups so that maybe only five or six will come per classroom just so they can kind of figure out how things go and they can meet their teacher and be in their classroom and not be so overwhelmed in a classroom of 18 to 25 kids," said Wald. "By the end of the week then, they will all come together and be a classroom and then the following week, they're ready to go."
For parents who may be feeling anxious about their child starting kindergarten, Ward offers comforting advice: "Just take a deep breath and know that they're going to be okay and we're here to take care of them. And at the end of the day, they're going to come home tired and excited and have all kinds of stories to tell."