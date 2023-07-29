7668048

The B-21 Raider was unveiled to the public at a ceremony Dec. 2, 2022 in Palmdale, Calif. The B-21 will provide survivable, long-range, penetrating strike capabilities to deter aggression and strategic attacks against the United States, allies, and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo)

 94th Airlift Wing

Northrop Grumman's Q2 earnings call on Thursday revealed big news on the progress of the B-21 Raider.

According to the company's chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Kathy Warden, the first successful powering-on of the aircraft was completed recently as officials work to get it ready for its first flight.

Chief Financial Officer Dave Keffer says the flight is on-track to take place sometime this year.

However, Keffer adds that the flight's occurrence is still subject to factors such as data and time.

The B-21 was first unveiled in December at Northrop Grumman's Palmdale, California facility.

Tags