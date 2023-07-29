Northrop Grumman's Q2 earnings call on Thursday revealed big news on the progress of the B-21 Raider.
According to the company's chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Kathy Warden, the first successful powering-on of the aircraft was completed recently as officials work to get it ready for its first flight.
Chief Financial Officer Dave Keffer says the flight is on-track to take place sometime this year.
However, Keffer adds that the flight's occurrence is still subject to factors such as data and time.
The B-21 was first unveiled in December at Northrop Grumman's Palmdale, California facility.