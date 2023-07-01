ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. - The Ellsworth Air Force Base have released the scheduled for when the 28th Bomb Wing will conduct B-1B flyovers in the Black Hills region on the 4th of July.
Current flyover scheduled (weather permitting):
10 a.m. – Custer Patriots Day Parade (Custer, S.D.)
10 a.m. – Piedmont Independence Day Parade (Piedmont, S.D.)
10:20 a.m. – Hot Springs Independence Day Parade (Hot Springs, S.D.)
10:30 a.m. – Belle Fourche Independence Day Parade (Belle Fourche, S.D.)
11:10 a.m. – Freedom Rings True, Under the Red, White, and Blue Parade (Gillette, WY)
Noon – Lead Gold Camp Jubilee Flag Raising Ceremony (Lead, S.D.)
12:15 p.m. (CST) – Fort Pierre 4th of July Celebration (Fort Pierre, S.D.)
12:15 p.m. – Spearfish 4th of July celebration (Spearfish, S.D.)
Ellsworth Air Force Base reports that B-1 flyovers are part of approved training missions and that residents living in and around the Black Hills could experience an increase in noise during this time.
The base says that individuals who witness any of the flyovers are encouraged to share their photos and video on their official Facebook and Instagram pages. For information on the flyover, you can contact the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs office at (605) 385-5056, or by emailing 28bw.public.affairs@us.af.mil.