RAPID CITY, S.D. - The city of Rapid City and Mayor Steve Allender proclaimed June 5 through June 9 as Black Hills Rapids Soccer Club & Soccer Week.
About the Rushmore Cup
This week celebrates the sport of soccer in light of the Black Hills Rapids Scheels' Rushmore Cup Tournament, the largest soccer event in western South Dakota. The 34th annual Rushmore Cup will be held the weekend of June 9-11 at the MFC Sports Complex at Dakota Fields.
The Black Hills Rapids Soccer Club executive director, David Sharp, highlights how large the tournament really is.
"It's just a big event. It keeps growing every year. 170 teams, probably over 100 of them now are from out of state, they come for the three-day event. There'll be games going on starting Friday evening all the way through Sunday, where all the championship games are played. Hotels are filled here, restaurants, all that. So, it's [a] pretty cool event." Said Sharp.
Future of soccer
The sport of soccer has seen an increase in popularity over the past decade. According to Domico Rodriguez, executive director of the Rapid City Sports Commission, soccer provides great economic benefits to the Rapid City community.
"Soccer is by participation the biggest sport in Rapid City. The organization has grown so much over the past 10 to 15 years. The soccer complex out off of Elk Vale Road is a huge reason why the sport has grown. And it's been such a huge economic driver for the community with [the] potential to continue to grow. It's just been great to see the expansion over the years with a lot more opportunity coming in the next few years." Said Rodriguez.
Sharp believes that the future of soccer in Rapid City is bright and will continue its positive growth as he states, "It's growing. Our club has just been accepted into one of the biggest competitive leagues in the country. It's called the National Premier League. And not only that, but we are going to host every spring a National Premier event, which will be like 200 teams all from out of state and that's going to start in the spring of next year so soccer is growing. We have almost 2,000 kids playing in our club throughout the year and it's just an awesome sport for everybody."
Interested in soccer for your kid?
Sharp says the Black Hills Rapids Soccer Club has a level for everybody, "Well, we certainly have a level for everybody, so we have a great recreational program that is for kids who just want to come out and enjoy the game and have fun and it goes all the way up to extremely competitive playing in the National Premier League. So, just come out and join one of our programs. I think you'll definitely find a spot for your kid."
For more information on Black Hills Rapids Soccer Club, visit their website at blackhillsrapids.com.