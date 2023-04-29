RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Autism Society of the Black Hills hosted their 9th annual Uniquely You 5K for Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month on Saturday, raising over $12,000 for their cause. The non-profit organization focuses on hosting community events that are more accessible to people with autism, and also runs a specialized summer camp paid for by different fundraisers throughout the year.
Importance of Inclusive Events for People With Autism
Autism affects people in ways that can make it difficult for them to participate in activities that are thought of as normal by people without autism. People with autism can be overstimulated easily and may need specialized care.
This is why having inclusive events around town and a specialized summer camp are important.
Kelly Keim, the co-president of the Autism Society of the Black Hills, emphasized the significance of their summer camp, stating, "For a lot of kids, typical summer camp programs don't work well for them. What we do is we offer a specialized program with staff that work with kids with autism every single day of the year, and they're able to provide the support that these kids need to have a successful summer camp program experience."
Funds Raised Will Support Autism Society of the Black Hills' Programs
The money raised from the 5K fundraiser will help support the summer camp and other events that the organization hosts throughout the year. The Autism Society of the Black Hills' focus on creating accessible events for people with autism and providing specialized care through their summer camp highlights the importance of autism awareness and acceptance.