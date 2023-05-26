As millions of Americans and thousands of South Dakotans prepare to travel over Memorial Day weekend, child safety should be a topic on the forefront of our minds. The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared this chart in an effort to help children stay safe while riding in a car. The chart includes instructions for children of all ages with some overlap to allow for differences in growth rates.
Are you using the right safety device for your child?
Tyler Mathieson
Tyler Mathieson was born and raised in the Black Hills. Tyler loves to perform. Between standup comedy, improv and acting, he finds himself in front of a crowd often. He even met his wife while performing “A Christmas Carol.”
