Car Seat

As millions of Americans and thousands of South Dakotans prepare to travel over Memorial Day weekend, child safety should be a topic on the forefront of our minds. The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared this chart in an effort to help children stay safe while riding in a car. The chart includes instructions for children of all ages with some overlap to allow for differences in growth rates.

South Dakota Highway Patrol car safety chart

