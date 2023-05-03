RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Standing Committee on Sustainability started its Earth Day Trail Challenge to get people outside and to even help clean some of the trails.
This is the third year they've held the challenge and it lasts until May 31.
There are three trails in Rapid City to walk as a part of the challenge that isn't flat but isn't too difficult.
"It gets people outdoors and along the way, we ask to maybe take a little bag with you and pick up if there's any trash that's got left along the trail, pick it up," Alan Anderson, chairman of Rapid City Standing Committee on Sustainability, said.
The Trails
- Birdhouse Trail at Skyline Wilderness Area
- Founders Valley at Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park
- Nature Trail at South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Outdoor Campus West
How the challenge works
On the trails, there is a trail challenge poster that people take a selfie next to, proving that you found the sign.
If you take a picture by all three, you can win a pin when you show the photos to the staff at the Outdoor Campus West.
"It keeps sustainability and outdoor activities in people's attention. It's really easy to get involved in your job or your activities and forget that the world is changing rapidly and that this is important," Anderson said.
How many people
The first year they did the challenge there were 50 people who completed the challenge, and last year they had about 100.
This year they planned for 150 and will order more pins if they have to.