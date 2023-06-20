RAPID CITY, S.D. - Vitalant, a nonprofit blood services provider, hosted its 18th annual blood drive, "Guns n' Hoses" on Tuesday. The Rapid City Police Department, Team Law, and the Rapid City Fire Department, Team Fire, compete to see who can achieve more votes from donors.
About the drive:
The annual event aims to encourage eligible donors to donate blood to help avoid a summer blood shortage. The blood drive started Tuesday, June 20, and will run through Friday, June 23.
"During the summer months, our blood supply tends to drop and we need blood on the shelves year round for all of our patients," said Lauren Tipton, senior manager of donor recruitment at Vitalant. "And so, this is a really great event to kick off our summer blood donation and just make sure that we have those units on the shelves for our patients who need the blood year round."
To involve the community, and add some fun, the RCPD and RCFD participate in the blood drive in the form of competition. When donors sign up to donate, they can either chose to sign up for Team Law (RCPD) or Team Fire (RCFD). Last year Team Law beat Team Fire by only 6 donors, earning them the desired trophy.
"This is always one of those events that we look forward to every year," said Brendyn Medina, community relations specialist for the RCPD. "This is an opportunity for us to get out of our fire trucks, our cop cars, in an effort to get out and rub shoulders with the community. This is an opportunity for us to help Vitalant meet critical blood needs that they have in the community. We are members of this community and this is a way that we can give back to that community. So, it's very important for us to be a part of events like this and be out and do everything that we can do to make the community a better place."
"It's important because obviously it's something that is lifesaving,"said Tessa Jaeger, public information officer for RCFD. "You get a chance to save somebody's life by donating blood and as first responders, they are the ones that are on the street saving lives every day. They see how important it is for blood donors so it's a nice way for you to be able to give back and be able to save a life."
Firetruck pull competition:
To kick-off the blood drive, Team Law and Team Fire participated in their annual fire truck pull Tuesday morning. The fire truck pull is a competition between the two teams to see who can pull a fire truck across the finish line first.
Team Fire proved victorious once again this year.
"You can't lose at a fire truck pull when you're the fire department," said Jaeger. "So, obviously it's great when we win the fire truck pull. It's a really great event to kick off this blood drive. We always get to have that little bit of a head over them to start off the blood drive and we can use that to our advantage when we start and be like, 'Hey, we won the fire truck pull. Why don't you put down your name for the fire department?'"
Want to donate?
The Guns n' Hoses Blood Drive accepts walk-ins or you can schedule an appointment online at vitalant.org/gnh.
The four-day blood drive runs inside Uptown Rapid skylight area near JCPenney, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, June 20-22, and 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 23.