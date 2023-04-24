RAPID CITY, S.D. - Sustainability officials from Apolda, Germany, met with Mayor Steve Allender on Saturday evening as part of their visit to Rapid City. The officials were in town because they are participating in a sustainability program with Western Dakota Tech (WDT), which involves visiting different partners to see how they are becoming more sustainable.
On Saturday, April 22, the officials attended WDT's Earth Day Expo, where they learned how families are taking part in educating themselves on how to be more sustainable. Fanny Krtzer, the Head of School and Adult Education, and Conny Mauroner, a Journalist, from Apolda, expressed that being sustainable is not just a political or administrative issue, but a family one as well.
"It's not a political and administration thing to be sustainable. It's a family thing. And that's part of what I take home," said Mauroner
While the sustainability grant program is set to end this September, the lessons learned from it will have a lasting effect. The program has allowed for different regions to share their knowledge and practices to become more sustainable, creating a more environmentally conscious community.