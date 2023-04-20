Facebook's parent company, "Meta" began another round of layoffs on Wednesday.
The latest cuts involve technical workers.
In March, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company would cut an additional 10,000 employees in the coming months.
Wednesday's layoffs include employees in Meta's sustainability, well-being, user experience, news feed and messaging teams, according to LinkedIn posts.
This is the second round of significant job cuts at Meta. In November, the company said it was eliminating 11,000 jobs. Meta has said the layoffs are part of its "Year of Efficiency" after repeated declines in revenue.