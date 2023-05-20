RAPID CITY, S.D. - Main Street Square kicked off its 2023 Signature Events with its ninth annual Fruhlingsfest Saturday. With live music, dozens of people came out to enjoy what Main Street Square offered.
Visitors could create custom flights from more than 20 beers from breweries throughout the region. Then they could take home their own Hay Camp Brewing Company flight board and stainless steel event cup from Gold Bison Grill.
There were also a number of local merchants, selling a variety of items.
Why Fruhlingsfest Is Important
"We've been excited. We've been working really hard to get it going and Fruhlingsfest is the first event of many to come," Matt Senftner, president & CEO of Main Street Square, said. "We have Golden Hour coming up. We're excited because it officially kind of kicks off the summer."
Local Support
The vendors at the Fruhlingsfest were all local businesses and got to show off their products and sell them. Some of the vendors included Chic Accents, For the Love of Craft, and Swish 'N Flick Entertainment.
"It's important because we really look forward to supporting local," Senftner said. "That's a big deal. So these local vendors are able to come down, show off their stuff, get it out to the public and really just give everybody a good perspective of what it means to support local businesses."
More Main Street Square Signature Events
- Kids' Carnival: June 3
- Golden Hour Live ft. Judd Hoos: June 17
- Native Pop: July 8-9
- Bierborse Festival: July 22
- Golden Hour Live ft. Thunderstruck: America's AC/DC: Aug. 5
- Pumpkin Festival: Sept. 23
- Cruiser Car Show: Sept. 30
- Downtown Trick-or-Treat: Oct. 28
- Veteran's Day Ceremony: Nov. 11
- Ice rink opening: Nov. 18
- Holiday Celebration & Winter Market: Nov. 25