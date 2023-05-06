RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City was selected as the site to host the 2023 Military Assistance Command, Vietnam (MACV) Advisor Reunion sponsored by Counterparts. Over 100 former military combat advisors and their spouses attended the four-day event.
"We're kind of the unsung heroes. We don't get that much recognition as some of the other groups get as far as their recognition - Special Forces, Rangers or certain divisions that had done something," Hank Choy, executive officer of Counterparts. "It's kind of a healing process to some of them, plus the camaraderie and seeing old friends."
Counterparts is an international veterans society of advisors and their counterparts who served with the allied forces in southeast Asia during the Second Indochina War.
During the reunion, members stayed at the Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City and spent time taking bus trips to popular spots like Mount Rushmore, the South Dakota Air and Space Museum, and Warbird Sanctuary.
"These are all my heroes. I grew up watching the Vietnam War on TV and also saw these guys come back. More importantly, whenever I came back from Iraq or Afghanistan, whether it's two or three in the morning Sunday, didn't matter. The Vietnam veterans were there to welcome us home," Col. Denton Knapp, retired U.S. Army and guest speaker at the Counterparts Reunion Banquet, said. "They didn't get that when they came home and so they ensured that my generation did. This is my opportunity to thank them and to help tell their story."
Ending the reunion with the banquet, the whole reunion is a chance for veterans to share stories, meet new people and see some familiar faces.