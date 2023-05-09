Never miss a weather update with the NewsCenter1 Weather App. Download it for iPhone and Android.
featured
Anna Hamelin's morning forecast: Scattered thunderstorms Tuesday with rain to end the week
NewsCenter1 Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Top 5
-
A Rapid City man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for possession of 1300 grams of methamphetamine
-
Pennington County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 53-year-old Rapid City man
-
Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self
-
Enchilada Ron's: A unique take on Mexican cuisine in Rapid City
-
What’s a landspout?: Weak tornado north of Box Elder Saturday afternoon
Photo Galleries
Shows
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated