Never miss a weather update with the NewsCenter1 Weather App. Download it for iPhone and Android.
featured
Anna Hamelin's morning forecast: Calm and sunny Tuesday before winds and precipitation chances rise to end the week
NewsCenter1 Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Top 5
-
"How is it levitating?" Video of huge bull snake climbing a tree shared from Custer
-
Felony Alert: Warrant issued for Jason Daniel Miller
-
South Dakota basketball coaching legend Larry Luitjens passes away at 81
-
Barre Forte in Rapid City is looking for a new owner
-
5 things to know about new Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun
Photo Galleries
Shows
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated