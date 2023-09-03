ANGOSTURA RESERVOIR, S.D. - Over 200 participants from around North America raced in a triathlon Saturday at Angostura Reservoir.
The 26th annual Southern Hills Triathlon was one of their biggest years yet. Brendan Murphy, race director for the triathlon, said that every year they are continuing to grow, building on the goal of the 3 men that created the family-friendly event.
"Just keeps getting better has become a huge community event and the people that are here locally, not only in Hot Springs but the Rapid City area, have really taken to this as a great opportunity for families to just get together, have fun and get outdoor,” said Murphy.
Besides the adult triathlon, they had a youth race as well. Kids ages 6-12 completed a mini version of the event. Murphy explains that this bring families together and it is a great way to have kids enjoy the outdoors.
"This event is all about us having fun, most importantly. When it is your first time and you get it done, it’s a sense of accomplishment and they [the participants] should be very proud” Murphy noted. “So, I see that all throughout today. And it's been so fun to be a part of that."
A group of 3 relay members stood out from the rest. Jerry, Paulette, and Bob had a combined age of over 200 years old, and they decided to create a new challenge.
"We decided that we were going to create a category for ourselves, which is called the 200-year-old Challenge and we threw that challenge out to the public - no takers this year,” the group explained. “But next year if you want to compete, you must be a minimum of 200-years-old [combining the team members' ages]. So that’s what we're all about and we need some competition."
With a community of older athletes, the trio is proof that age does not stop you from doing something you love.
"It gets tougher as you age because we don't have a category anymore. So now you have a category” Paulette said. “It's frustrating when you have to run with these 75-year-old kids,” Bob said with a laugh.
The Southern Hills Triathlon will be back next year on Labor Day weekend. You can visit their website for how to sign-up, training exercises and more.
