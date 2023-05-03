RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rushmore Noon Optimist Club of the Black Hills held its annual Respect for Law program at the Club for Boys Wednesday. An officer and an investigator were honored for their work, one from the Rapid City Police Department and the other from Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
Officer Beth Bassett of the police department, who was honored at the lunch, works at South Middle School along with other Southside schools and assists them where she can.
For the Sheriff's Office, Investigator Alix Whittle was honored. She previously worked at East Middle School for three years and recently transferred into the investigation unit.
The honorees also selected two local middle schoolers to be honored at the lunch for their work. Whittle picked Jada Thompson at East Middle School and Bassett chose Isabella Vocu at South Middle School.
Beth Bassett, an officer of the Rapid City Police Department
“I have the honor of working at South Middle School, as well as covering other Southside schools in Rapid City. And I just assist them with whatever they need. And the best part about that job is, of course, being around children all day. And so it's hard to have a bad day when you see their sweet faces around you. And I have a guest here today, Isabella Vasu, and she is someone who has experienced some difficulties in her past that some people might not have recovered from. But she has excelled and brought pride and joy to her family. She's a straight-A student and she's in track and looks forward to basketball next year. And so it's just a nice opportunity today to honor her and everything she's gone through and to see her succeed."
Why is it important to honor officers and kids in the community?
"I believe that the day-to-day work, it sort of wears on you. Sometimes you have to help people through difficult situations. And something like this is just, it's nice to step away from some of those negative things and just have a fully positive experience with people in your community and just be reminded that they support you and are behind you. And it's nice to have the opportunity to show a child that we do see you trying hard, We do see you excelling, and we want to cheerlead you and just look forward to seeing the things that you accomplish in your future."
Alix Whittle, investigator of the Pennington County Sheriff's Office
How does it feel to be able to nominate a kid to be recognized?
"It was really cool experience to get to pick a youth. I think kids don't get noticed as much as they probably should. I spoke to a student by the name of Jana Thompson. She goes to East Middle School. She is an incredible student. She's had a really hard life. And the amount of grit that she has to put herself in positive situations is amazing. She fights to come to school. She fights to go out and get a job. She's a really amazing young woman.
Why is this important to appreciate the work these kids do?
"It's a really motivating thing to be able to award kids. It's not anything specific that they've done. It's just everything that they are. And I think that's really motivating for kids to know that that's out there as well."