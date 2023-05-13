HILL CITY, S.D. - The South Dakota State Railroad Museum celebrated National Train Day on Saturday, May 13, by offering free admission for the entire day. Hundreds of people showed up to learn about the history of railroads and trains in South Dakota.
The museum also inducted three new company partners into the South Dakota Railroading Hall of Fame to kick off the season.
According to Rick Mills, the curator of the museum, "It's just a very fitting day, not only for our opening day, but also just to kind of get people in here, let them see the museum. If they get a chance, they can ride the train next door and just enjoy and learn more about railroading and trains."
The 1920s steam engine, one of the last of its kind that was designed to haul timber in Washington State, was also available for a ride. The museum sees an average of over 20,000 visitors every year, and it will be open through September 5, Monday through Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visitors can take advantage of this opportunity to explore the rich history of railroads and trains in South Dakota.