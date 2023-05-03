RAPID CITY - United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced a Rapid City, South Dakota, man convicted of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. The sentencing took place on April 17, 2023.
Michael Wilson, 46, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Wilson was indicted for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance by a federal grand jury in June of 2022. He pleaded guilty on January 20, 2023.
On January 30, 2022, a South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper observed Wilson traveling eastbound on Interstate 90, close to Spearfish, South Dakota. Wilson’s vehicle then slowed down, entered a median crossing and started traveling westbound toward Spearfish. When the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when Wilson crashed his car in a housing development and fled on foot. A search of the vehicle revealed over 1300 grams of methamphetamine, other illegal substances, and $11,400 in cash. The investigation showed that Wilson was the driver of the vehicle and he was later arrested.
This case was investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Spearfish Police Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Deadwood Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gina S. Nelson prosecuted the case.
Wilson was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.