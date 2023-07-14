RAPID CITY, S.D. – A new Veterans Affair clinic in Rapid City will provide outpatient services to veterans living in the Black Hills region.
With more than 7,500 veterans living in Pennington County alone, VA officials say that population is likely to grow with the B-21 mission coming to Ellsworth Air Force Base and the new clinic was built with this growth in mind.
Tom Johnson, public information officer for VA Black Hills said, “The goal for the new clinic was to provide the community and our veterans with the care that they deserve, in a facility that matches the needs for 21st century healthcare.”
The VA hospitals in Hot Springs and Ft. Meade will continue to provide urgent care and inpatient services for the Black Hills region, however, Johnson says the new clinic will offer expanded services, like an onsite pharmacy for common medications, as well as imaging services – including an onsite x-ray and mobile MRI and CT Scanner.
He said, “One of the real key services that we caught onto was the need for a physical therapy department at the new clinic. So, we actually built a physical therapy area here, so that veterans that need to come in for their PT have the ability to get that done.”
The clinic will expand mental health services, offering both Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (RTMS) and biofeedback therapy to treat PTSD and other conditions. Johnson says the clinic is also focusing more on women’s health care needs.
He said, “Women veterans within VA Black Hills make up the largest growing population of veterans. We’re seeing an increase of over 16 percent. We needed to be able to provide exam rooms that were purpose built to provide care to women veterans”
Services include a private waiting room away from the main lobby, a lactation room, and exam rooms with attached restrooms.
The clinic is located at 2165 Promise Road – just off Highway 16 and Catron Boulevard – and is set to open mid-August.