RAPID CITY, S.D. - Officials from federal, state, and local groups joined together today to do a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the completion of the Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) project. Located at I-90 and LaCrosse St., exit 59, DDI was constructed to improve safety and address future travel needs.
U.S. Senator John Thune (R-SD) and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden (R-SD) were both in the audience today to celebrate the first-ever intersection like this in South Dakota.
Senator John Thune said that transportation matters when you are trying to attract business to your community and this new structure system can help with traffic flow, thus increasing the amount of people that are in our area. "This is a project that will enhance safety, ease traffic flows, and I think enhance economic development," said Senator John Thune.
Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden had this to say about the project: "The traffic count on this street is projected to grow by 50% in the next ten years. So we need to invest continuedly in South Dakota infrastructure."
The modification is said to reduce delays and traffic issues for motorists by increasing the capacity and extending turn lanes at the interchange. The team that worked on the project looked at various items during the design phase, including the ability to handle traffic demands, constructability, environmental concerns, and landowner impacts.
Rapid City was the first city to complete this new intersection and four other DDI projects around the state are currently being constructed or planned. While the public had concerns about the change, officials say that it was necessary to reduce traffic and improve the flow.
For more information about the LaCrosse and I-90 DDI project, check out this website: i90lacrosseddi.com