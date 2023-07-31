Never miss a weather update with the NewsCenter1 Weather App. Download it for iPhone and Android.
featured
80s for Monday with chances of storms: Anna Hamelin explains in her morning forecast
NewsCenter1 Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Top 5
-
Water shut off to Rapid City apartment complex for delinquent bill
-
Sturgis Rally 2023: The Concerts You Don't Want to Miss
-
As the 83rd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally approaches, vendors gear up for the ultimate biker experience
-
Felony Alert Rapid City: Man wanted for nine felony warrants including identity theft, drugs and hit and run
-
Fall River Missing Woman Update: Jeannie Schweigert located alive