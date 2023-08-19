RAPID CITY, S.D. - Friday was opening day for the 78th Central States Fair and Rodeo in Rapid City, with familiar and new attractions in tow. From now until Saturday, August 26, a variety of activities will be taking place at the fair.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony opening the fair was conducted by Mayor Jason Salamun and city and fair officials.

"Therefore, I, Jason Salamun, Mayor of Rapid City, do hereby proclaim August 18 through the 26th as Central States Fair week in Rapid City, and encourage citizens to visit the fair and participate in the activities they have to offer throughout the week” declared Mayor Salamun. “Congratulations, Central State Fair."

With that, the week of fun started.

Livestock shows, which have over 330 entries (a record for the fair), rodeos and other agriculture events will also be happening. In addition, concerts will be held. Performances from Nelly, Chase Rice, Sawyer Brown and more will be later in the week.

Motocross, a demolition derby, a carnival and many more events will be occurring at this year’s fair. For more information about the happenings, check out this story below.

This year security will be different according to Jerry Cope, the President of the Central States Fair board.

"It's a safe place to be. We’ve enhanced security with scanners. We've always had a great relationship with Pennington County Sheriff's Department,” said Cope.

Finally, Cope hopes that people just come out and enjoy themselves this year, like they have done for most.

“It's a place where people can just come and hang out and be as involved as they want to be," said Cope. "We would encourage them to come out and see what we've got to offer. "

Check out the Central States Fair website for more information on parking, locations and tickets.