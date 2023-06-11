Wind Cave.jpg

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. - Wind Cave National Park has 7 evening programs offered for the week of June 11 to June 17th.

  • Sunday, June 11: We Belong to the Earth, with Ranger Lucy

  • Monday, June 12: Prairies are Pretty Too, with Ranger Bayleigh

  • Tuesday, June 13: The CCC in Wind Cave NP, with Ranger Chelle

  • Wednesday, June 14: The Great Dilemma, with Ranger Don

  • Thursday, June 15: Sacred Stories, with Ranger Nick

  • Friday, June 16: Life After Death, with Ranger Elizabeth

  • Saturday, June 17: Sounds of the Park, with Ranger Carrie

To learn about more activities that are offered at Wind Cave National Park, visit their website HERE.