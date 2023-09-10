BOX ELDER, S.D. - On Saturday, the city of Box Elder came together to celebrate the 6th annual Patriot Day. This event, held annually, serves as a way to honor and express gratitude to the military community for not only in Box Elder, but throughout the Black Hills region.
Patriot Day is a special occasion for the city of Box Elder, where the community gathers to recognize and thank all the active and retired military personnel who have dedicated their lives to serving their country.
Mikki Gubka, the Marketing Events Coordinator for the City of Box Elder, emphasized the significance of Patriot Day. She explained that this annual celebration is a demonstration of the community's appreciation for the military and all that they do for the public.
"Patriots Day celebration is just a way that we want to thank all the military - especially the Ellsworth Air Force Base, since they're right here in Box Elder - and just bringing the community together, bringing all the families together and just celebrating what they do for us," Gubka said.
The day's events included a colorful parade, live music performances, a bustling vendor fair featuring over 60 vendors, and an array of food from 15 different food trucks. To conclude the night, a firework show lit up the skies over Box Elder.
"I just want to thank all our sponsors for helping out. We couldn't do this event without them," says Gubka. "The vendors, the food trucks, all the Box Elder city employees. This event could not happen without all their help."
Gubka also wanted to thank the Douglas High School ROTC program for helping to volunteer for the event. Plus, all the rest of the volunteers that were there.
