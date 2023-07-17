RAPID CITY, S.D. - Dozens of golfers teed off Monday to raise money for local veterans.
Arrowhead Country Club hosting the 5th annual Tee It Up for Troops. The tournament raises money for the group's reunion in Kissimmee Florida. The reunion is a week long event where combat vets take in some golf as well as clinics offered by the V.A. designed to help them adjust to civilian life.
Monday's event at Arrowhead was a Florida Scramble, where players on each team play the best best ball from each shot. 144 golfers played this year, a big increase from the 60 in year one.
Tournament Director Joey Franz says, "Everybody loves the game of golf. Really, since COVID its boomed, everybody's playing it and it's one of those games that you can play when you're little all the way up to, you know, 89 years old. And today, we are stretching all different age ranges."
Monday's tournament also raised money for Midwest Honor Flight, which sends veterans to see the war memorials in Washington D.C. NewsCenter1 is a proud sponsor of Tee It Up for Troops.