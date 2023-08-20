STURGIS, S.D. - Farmers and ranchers alike gathered this weekend about 8 miles from Sturgis to celebrate all things new and antique at the 55th annual Black Hills Steam and Gas Threshing Bee.
Folks were entertained by various activities and demonstrations. This event is hosted by the Western Dakota Antique Club and showcased tractors, stationary engines and other types of farm equipment spanning generations.
Saturday kicked off with a binding demonstration followed by the annual parade in the afternoon. Not only were there newer tractors and machinery, but also some that were over a century old.
"Some of these [tractors] are actually newer. Some tractors go back to the early 1900s. I would say, and even some probably before that” said Rodd Ahrenstorff, the president for the Western Dakota Antique Club. “So, we have steam engines. We've got several large steam engines and then we have several of tractors that are in between.”
Ahrenstorff explained this gathering is important to many families since most local families in the area have been involved since the beginning. He noted that coming together is a way to celebrate the nation's farmers and ranchers, especially in South Dakota, and this event is really about the history of agriculture.
The Threshing Bee ends Sunday with tractor races, a threshing demonstration, parade and more activities scheduled throughout the day.
For more information about the Threshing Bee and future events, head over to their website or Facebook. Check out these photos below from Saturday’s parade.