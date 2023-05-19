SPEARFISH, S.D. - On Friday, May 19, the 2023 Special Olympics State Summer Games kicked off at Black Hills State University, marking the beginning of the 53rd annual event that brought together approximately 450 athletes from across the state.
Participants ranged in age from as young as 8 years old, with no upper age limit. These remarkable athletes showcased their skills and determination across a wide array of events, including powerlifting, swimming, volleyball and track.
Following a day of hard work and spirited competition, the athletes were treated to a well-deserved dinner and dance, allowing them to unwind and celebrate their accomplishments. The Special Olympics prides itself on fostering inclusivity and creating an environment where everyone feels welcomed.
Cathy Grubb, sports director of Black Hills Area Special Olympics South Dakota, expressed her delight, stating, "It's just great. And what it means is they have an opportunity again to showcase their abilities, to meet up with their friends, to dance the night away - to basically just come here and make everybody around them feel good."
The Summer Games will continue Saturday, May 20, starting at 9 a.m. and running until 4 p.m.