RAPID CITY, S.D. - With the 2023 mayoral election in the books, many Rapid City residents maybe asking themselves, "Who is Jason Salamun?" We found five things that you should know about Rapid City's 59th Mayor.
featured
5 things to know about new Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun
Tyler Mathieson
Tyler Mathieson was born and raised in the Black Hills. Tyler loves to perform. Between standup comedy, improv and acting, he finds himself in front of a crowd often. He even met his wife while performing “A Christmas Carol.”
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Top 5
-
Iowa company bid $13M for Minnesota pork plant and will not retain 1,000 workers
-
Rapid City brothers charged in meth trafficking conspiracy
-
What you need to know about the 24 residential burglaries in May in Rapid City
-
Crazy Horse Volksmarch: Uniting hikers from around the world for an epic adventure
-
CAUTION: Rattlesnakes are out and about in the Black Hills
Photo Galleries
Shows
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated