On Thursday, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced an economic move by the White House to help restore the bison population. $5 million from President Joe Biden's Investing in America Agenda will be aimed at supporting the bison and grassland ecosystems in tribal communities.
The money will fund tribally-led initiatives to strengthen bison conservation and expansion, improved management of existing herds and ecosystem restoration in native grassland habitats.
At one time, there were 60 million American bison roaming North America mostly in what is now the Central U.S.
The species almost went extinct in the 19th century due to controlled hunting and a U.S. policy against and control of tribes.
A conservation effort began in the 20th century under president Theodore Roosevelt.