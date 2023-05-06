SPEARFISH, S.D. - Black Hills State University held its 185th Commencement Celebration Saturday morning at the Young Center. For graduates, there were about 40 master's degrees, five university scholars, about 260 bachelor's degrees and about 30 associate degrees that were handed out.
This year, Joe H. Floyd was given an Honorary Doctorate of Public Service, and Justin Varland, a 2002 BHSU Alumnus, gave the Charge to the Graduates.
"It feels good. I started here as a freshman, so it feels good to go all four year and continue to get it. I also played soccer here, so it feels good," Haylie Scruggs, 2023 BHSU graduate, said.
Two retiring professors were also honored during the commencement for their work, including Betsy Silva, associate professor emeritus of physical education and David Crawford, professor emeritus of accounting.
The ceremony ended with "Hymn to BHSU" and graduates took photos outside with friends and family.