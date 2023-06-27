RAPID CITY, S.D. - Fireworks can be a big part of Independence Day celebrations. As people watch the vibrant colors light up the sky, leaving booming echoes in their wake, many pets are left in distress.
The loud noises and bright flashes caused by fireworks can induce fear, anxiety, and stress in pets, making fireworks season a challenging time for pets owners. Tami Bremer, office manager and licensed technician at Mountain View Animal Hospital, offers advice on how to handle these difficult situations.
Be prepared
Preparing a calm and quiet environment for your pets can greatly reduce their discomfort. Bremer recommends planning this space in advance as preparation is key.
"The best thing to do is set up a nice, safe spot in your house where they can't get away and can't hurt themselves. Maybe try your TV or some music. Shut the drapes so they can't see the lights and try to act as normal as you can, and provide them with nice, safe chewing things to keep them occupied," Bremer adds, "I would say preparation is key for the fireworks and pets being scared. Make sure you plan in advance. If there's anything that you do to make your pet more comfortable and safe during that time, please do so prior rather than right when that's happening."
Check for up-to-date ID
The day after the 4th of July is the busiest day of the year for animal shelters due to pets running away in fear caused by fireworks. It is best to keep your pets secured indoors but if they do happen to escape, having proper up-to-date identification such as a collar, tag, and/or microchip can be of great help in reuniting pets and their owners.
"Make sure that your dog is microchipped and that you don't leave them outside so they can escape. So, having a secured area, microchip, and a collar on them to make sure that if they do get away by chance, that we're able to reunite." Said Bremer.
How to handle extreme distress
Typical signs of stress can include yawning, pacing, and excessive panting. If you know that your pet experiences more extreme distress from fireworks, you can call your vet ahead of time to see if medication can be of help.
"I would contact your vet well-in advance of the fireworks to make sure that the pet has been seen recently and the doctor can prescribe the correct medications. And oftentimes, you'll want to test out the medication prior to the event just to see how your dog reacts to it and then you can best give the dosage right and make sure your timing is right for when it does happen." Bremer said.
Taking the right steps towards preparations can better equip you as a pet owner to help your pets feel safe and secure during fireworks season.