RAPID CITY, S.D. - Cornhole, a game typically associated with backyard barbecues and family gatherings, has become a serious competitive sport with a growing number of professional players. From Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30, the American Cornhole League (ACL) is hosting a tournament in Rapid City, featuring players of all skill levels and ages.
ACL: Anyone Can Play, Anyone Can Win
The ACL is the largest cornhole league in the United States and has gained recognition on platforms like ESPN. According to ACL professionals Miranda Coy and Lori Dool, the league's motto "Anyone can play, anyone can win" is a fitting description for the inclusive nature of the game.
"We've got pros out here that are, you know, 12 and then we've got pros out here that are grandma and grandpa. And I think that's phenomenal that we've got a sport where men and women play together, play collectively," said Dool.
The Differences: Pros Versus Casual
Although the concept of the game remains the same at both casual and professional levels, there are some big differences.
"Once you get to the point where you're out here playing with all the pros, there's a lot more strategy involved and it's more of a high pressure situation," explained Coy.
Players strategize to block the hole to prevent their opponents from sliding the bags in, adding a new level of challenge and competition.
Comradery and Inspiration
Despite the pressure, the players stress the importance of the people and comradery that make the game enjoyable.
Coy said, "My favorite part about playing for the ACL is all of the people that you get to meet, all the great places that you get to go." She continued, "We've gotten to play with NFL players and gotten to play with a lot of celebrities. It's very fun. And just the camaraderie between pros is amazing."
Playing with different people is great, but there is an added benefit for players who have played the game for awhile.
"At the end of the day, I think just to come out here and inspire, you know, newer players, especially the young ladies. That's kind of what we gravitate towards," Dool said.
What's at Stake?
The tournament in Rapid City offers a total of $20,000 in prizes, with the biggest single prize at around $4,000. Several winning teams are selected to move on to the national tournament, including two men's and two women's single players and two doubles teams.
The national championship will take place in Miami and will also be televised.