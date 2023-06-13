RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Golden Coyote training continued in the hills Tuesday with soldiers training alongside sailors from the U.S. Navy reserve. The focus of the joint exercise was to prepare for a mass casualty event. Soldiers participating in the "Perform Immediate Lifesaving Measures" lane, or PILM dealt with a number of simulated injuries.
While most injuries were treatable with a tourniquet or splint those playing the injured added trauma and panic in the mix to make the exercise more realistic. Those playing the medics had no idea what injuries to expect or when they'll show up adding an element of surprise. PILM Lane Officer in Charge Lt. Cmdr. Duane Ehredt Jr. says, "It's the most important factor. I mean, in the trauma scenario, you never know what you're going to get. And so we have a very specific algorithm that we train on and use to work through patients that maximize efficiency and survivability for the patient."
Soldiers also wore prosthetic injuries to help add to the experience. The South Dakota National Guard trained alongside Navy Reserve sailors out of Jacksonville, Florida.