RAPID CITY, S.D. - Established in the year 2000, the Ups of Downs Family Support Group has been a beacon of support, education and social activities for families of children with Down syndrome.
The organization celebrated a significant milestone on Saturday, September 16, as they hosted their 20th Annual Down Syndrome Awareness Walk.
For two decades, the UPS of Downs Family Support Group has been a source of unwavering support for families in the community who have children with down syndrome. Their mission is to provide not only support but also educational resources and opportunities for social engagement.
The walk raises funds to provide programs, support and outreach in the community. It was a short 1-mile stroll throughout Founders Park.
"We're just getting back with our walks because everything was shut down with COVID, as most people know. But we're excited to be back. We're excited to be a part of our community. We're excited to have our kids as a part of our community and just promote inclusion," said Ups of Down's President, Roy Vanberkum.
In addition to the walk itself, attendees had a wealth of family-friendly activities to participate in. The event featured a free photo booth, cornhole, balloon animals and a DJ who kept the energy high throughout the day.
One of the highlights of the event was the astounding fundraising efforts by the children themselves. Collectively, a group managed to raise over $3,500 in donations.
"We would like to thank all of our sponsors, all of our individuals that are coming to walk with us and participate," says Mona Drolc, treasurer for the Ups of Downs support group. "Because again, if we did not have all of that, this would not be the success of ideas. And so we thank them from the bottom of our hearts."
If you were unable to attend the walk but wish to learn more about the Ups of Downs Family Support Group or contribute to their mission, visit their website. There, you can find more information about the non-profit and make a meaningful donation that will directly benefit families.
Check out the photos from this year's walk below: