RAPID CITY, S.D. - Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's - the world's largest fundraiser dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research - brought together a passionate community of more than 100 participants at Founder's Park Saturday morning.
From those who vision a world without Alzheimer’s, support or care someone with the disease, lost someone, or have Alzheimer’s themselves. All throughout the Black Hills, a variety of supporters were there.
"It's just an amazing way for people to come together to see that they're not alone on this journey, to stand shoulder to shoulder with friends and neighbors and business leaders who are supporting them today. And so, it's just a really uplifting day for us," said Leslie Morrow, South Dakota's Executive Director for the Alzheimer's Association.
Organizers for the walk reported that they have reached 91% of their fundraising goal of $62,000. They say that the dedicated efforts and the support of the community have brought them closer than ever to achieving this milestone and the organization is determined to close the remaining gap in their goal soon.
"Every dollar raised here is split between helping local families right here in South Dakota, as well as the research [national]," mentioned Morrow, "We know we have to be in the trenches with people that are fighting this disease right now. But we're also keeping an eye to the future so that our kids and grandkids do not have to grow up in a world where there is no cure for Alzheimer's disease."
Morrow mentioned that if you could not make it to the walk, you still have time to donate. Donations will be accepted until December 15, you can donate on the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's website.
Alzheimer's is a devastating disease that affects millions of individuals and their families worldwide. The Walk to End Alzheimer's serves as a powerful reminder of the collective effort needed to provide care, support, and funding for research to find a cure.
There is a 24/7 helpline for anyone that needs support, guidance, or someone to listen to. That phone number is 800-272-3900. To learn about the non-profit organization you can head over to the National Alzheimer’s Association website.
Check out the photos from the Walk to End Alzheimer's below.