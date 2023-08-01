The year has already proved unusual in many respects. All you have to do is walk outside and see green grass in August and know something is up.
That trend is expected to continue for rally week - which could end up being one of the cooler and stormier rallies we’ve seen in recent years.
The fun starts sometime Thursday - when a powerful cold front is expected to move across the area, going from 80s & 90s to 60s and 70s by Friday.
This will likely lead to severe weather… cold fronts act like snow plows - scooping up all the heat and moisture ahead of the line and launching it skyward in an explosive fashion.
The following three days - the first weekend of the rally - will likely be filled with cooler temperatures and widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms.
There are some estimates that show 1”-3” of rain between Friday night and Sunday for wide sections of our area, with temperatures struggling to reach the mid-70s.
The good news - is that the lack of heat takes away one of the key ingredients of severe weather - so most of these storms are likely to be below severe limits…. Most of them.
The following week is expected to be at the very least cooler than normal. We could easily see 70s all the way through the next weekend.. with daily chances of showers and thunderstorms. This will not be a dry 70° either - dew points will likely stay in the 50s and 60s… leading to a very, very muggy rally.
If we increase in heat, our potential for severe weather also increases. The damage is already done, given sufficient ground moisture and evapotranspiration (that’s when trees and vegetations retain water)… the water is going to be plentiful and available for storms… we just have to keep the heat away.
If we do increase in heat by the weekend of Aug 11-13… we will likely be dealing with severe weather. Large hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning are all on the table if that occurs.
Having said all this - there’s no need to cancel plans. Scattered showers will be on and off throughout this entire time period, so there will be breaks in the action. Hard to tell when those breaks will be at this point…I’m still combing through records, searching for the hottest and coldest rallies on record - but as far as “averages” go this one could be one of the cooler ones we’ve seen. I’ll add those records after I’ve checked them thoroughly.
Be safe, have a way to receive warnings and enjoy the explosion of color offered by the Black Hills given our high moisture year. Wildflowers and lush green grass can still be found weaving across the Hills in early August… which is pretty special.