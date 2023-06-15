BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. - The Butte County Sheriffs office has reported that an 18-year-old man had drowned at the Rock Point Campground area at Orman Dam outside of Belle Fourche. They shared the following statement.
"On June 14, 2023, at 7:51 PM, the Butte County Dispatch Center received a call of a person in distress in the swimming area at the Rocky Point Campground at Orman Dam. It was reported that three young people were on paddle boards and they wound up falling off the boards into the water.
Two were able to get back to safer depths and were assisted by other campers and swimmers in the area. It was advised that there were people on scene trying to make their way out to the person.
When the emergency responder arrived on scene, many entered the water in attempts to locate the missing person. The Butte County Sheriff's Office requested a dive team based out of the Rapid City area to respond to the scene for assistance. The team is made up of multiple agencies in the Rapid City area. Not only do they have divers, but they utilize underwater robotic units equipped with cameras, markers, and retrieving capabilities.
At 12:10 AM, with the assistance from the witnesses, the Pennington County team was able to direct the unit to the area the victim was last seen, locate, and retrieve the person. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Butte County Coroner.
The victim's name will be released after all the relatives are notified. The victim is an 18-year-old man from the Belle Fourche area. On behalf of all the emergency responders, our condolences go out to the family and we ask the public to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.
The agencies that were involved and assisted were:
- Belle Fourche Fire
- Belle Fourche Ambulance
- Nisland-Arpan Fire
- Vale Fire
- Newell Ambulance
- Butte County Sheriff's Office
- South Dakota Game Fish and Parks
- Pennington County/Rapid City Multi-Agency Water Rescue Team
- Numerous bystanders and volunteers
This is a tragic reminder of how fast an innocent afternoon of recreation can turn into a tragedy."
NewsCenter1 is following this developing story. We will updated you as more information becomes available.