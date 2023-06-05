RAPID CITY, S.D. – For decades, crews have been working to pay homage to Crazy Horse, with the memorial north of Custer. And on Sunday, progress was revealed in celebration of an anniversary.
The Unveiling
Since builders commenced the first blast on June 3 in 1948, millions have trekked to the Black Hills to see the progress of Crazy Horse Memorial. The face of the Lakota leader was originally revealed in 1998, 50 years after work began.
And in accordance with the 75th anniversary of that initial blast, officials from the memorial unveiled the hand, which is shown pointing out towards the Black Hills. A ceremony was held in honor of the reveal, featuring guest speakers such as Olympic gold-medalist Billy Mills, Crazy Horse Memorial CEO Whitney Rencountre, and more.
"For me, it was a personal one. I am a descendant of Crazy Horse," Event Planner Dew Bad Warrior-Ganje said. "Our family, my great great grandmother, was Crazy Horse's sister Julia Iron Cedar-Clown. And so it was really special to me as a family member to be a part of this weekend."
The Progress
Caleb Ziolkowski takes great pride in continuing his family's legacy and the project that his grandparents started so long ago. And as the Director of Mountain Carving for the project, has been committed to making sure everything goes as it should.
"There is just this tension and being part of this carving, we really want to see it done soon," he said. "And so every time we get closer to that, it feels amazing. But at the same time, we want it to last forever. So we cannot rush it. We have to do it right and make sure that this will stand the test of time."
In the time since it was first started, work on the memorial has also included adding extensions that highlight the history of the memorial, the people involved, along with a museum dedicated to helping continue telling the story of the Native American community.
"It is important for us to provide a place for people to come together," CEO Whitney Rencountre said. "For people to learn, to inspire– people to want to learn more not only about Native American people, the culture and the tradition living heritage, but the fact that Native American people and their rich history is not a thing of the past. It is alive and well."
The Future
And as plans form for the next carving milestone, so are plans for the next generation to take over.
"Going forward with all the legacies that we're trying to leave and the traditions that we're trying to carry on," Bad Warrior-Ganje said. "It is really inspiring for the youth to be involved and be a part of everything going forward. So it's really exciting."