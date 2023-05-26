The Rapid City Police Department has said that there was a shooting at a residence in the 100 block of Star Village. A six-year-old boy was found with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound. RCPD asks that anyone that doesn't live in the area stays clear to allow police to clear the scene.
The suspected shooter was captured in the picture above. RCPD asks anyone with information on the individual to call (605) 394-4131.
This type of behavior is completely unacceptable and we can not allow acts like this to be normalized in our community. We have committed all available resources towards locating, apprehending, and holding the involved parties accountable. https://t.co/gQFMaGEVHi— Don Hedrick (@DonHedrickRCPD) May 26, 2023