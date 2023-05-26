Star Village Shooting Suspect

The Rapid City Police Department has said that there was a shooting at a residence in the 100 block of Star Village. A six-year-old boy was found with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound. RCPD asks that anyone that doesn't live in the area stays clear to allow police to clear the scene. 

The suspected shooter was captured in the picture above. RCPD asks anyone with information on the individual to call (605) 394-4131. 